हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shibani Dandekar

Newlywed Shibani Dandekar posts adorable picture with her pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar'

Actor Shibani Dandekar's recent Instagram post is proof of fact that Sundays are made for relaxing and chilling with your family members.

Newlywed Shibani Dandekar posts adorable picture with her pet dog &#039;Tyson Akhtar&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Shibani Dandekar's recent Instagram post is proof of fact that Sundays are made for relaxing and chilling with your family members.

Taking to social media, Shibani shared an adorable picture with her pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar'.

 

In the picture, she was seen lying on a bed cuddling with Tyson.

"Never known a love like this....Tyson Akhtar #dogmom," she captioned the post.

Shibani and Tyson's adorable moment has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

"So cute," a netizen commented.

"Awwwwww....cutessssttt," another one wrote.

Shibani's husband and actor Farhan Akhtar welcomed Tyson in March 2020, and since then, Tyson has taken over the couple's Instagram profile, literally.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shibani Dandekarhubby Farhan Akhtarfurry friendTyson Akhtaradorable pictureSunday feels
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor chills with sister Karisma and kids at a beach in Maldives – See pic!

Must Watch

PT10M56S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Putin calls for nuclear war evacuation drill