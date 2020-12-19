हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aditya Narayan

Newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal's mushy honeymoon pics from Kashmir!

Aditya Narayan took to Instagram and posted adorable pictures with wifey.

Newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal&#039;s mushy honeymoon pics from Kashmir!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal on December 1, 2020. The couple hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance. The stunning duo recently flew to Kashmir for their honeymoon and have posted mushy romantic pictures.

For the reception, Aditya wore a crisp black tuxedo while bride Shweta looked radiant in a red ensemble with diamond jewellery, flashing her and bridal chooda (red bangles). 

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot at Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. It was a close-knit wedding ceremony. The couple has known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

The duo got married on the same date as Udit Narayan's birthday, making it even more special for the veteran singer. 

 

