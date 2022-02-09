Newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera hold hands during bride's griha-pravesh ceremony - Watch

New Delhi: Famous television actress Karishma Tanna and longtime beau Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 5, 2022, Saturday. Her bridal entry was no less than a dream as she grooved to 'Kinna Sona' and 'Sajna tere liye Sajna' songs.

The leggy actress stunned a powder pink lehenga and matching jewellery on her wedding day while the tall and handsome groom wore a white sherwani, decked-up with embellished neck-piece, saafa pagdi.

After the wedding, on her griha-pravesh ceremony, Karishma Tanna donned a beautiful pink colour silk saree and entered the house for the first time holding the hands of her hubby Varun Bangera. Her mother-in-law performed all the rituals of a new bride and the video has gone viral. Take a look here:

Varun Bangera is a businessman and the duo managed to keep their relationship hush-hush until this year. It was only in November 2021 that reports of Karishma and Varun getting engaged surfaced, after a friend of the actress shared an Instagram story with the duo together and that sparked her engagement rumour. The actress also put up a gram story of 'Congratulations'.

Naagin actress Karishma Tanna was seen in Bigg Boss 7.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the 2021 MX Player web series 'Bullets' co-starring Sunny Leone and before that in a special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'.

Previously, she had also featured in a music album titled 'Qatra' with actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

Congratulations to the duo!