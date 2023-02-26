Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Dazzle Fans, Look Stylish At Awards Night, Watch

NEW DELHI: B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who kept their romance under wraps for several years, took their relationship to next level and got hitched in a beautiful lavish wedding ceremony earlier this month at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their close friends in Mumbai and thereafter spent some quality time with each other outside the city.

On Saturday night, the newlyweds were photographed as they arrived together at an event held in Mumbai last night. The duo made stunning appearances and looked extremely adorable.

'Kabir Singh' star Kiara opted for a bright yellow sequinned saree and kept her hair and styled it in loose curls. She kept her makeup minimal and went sans accessories. She rounded off her look with a bindi which looked perfect with her ethnic attire.

Sidharth, on the other hand looked dapper in grey blazer which he wore with black shirt and matching bottoms.

Take a look at their videos below:

Meanwhile, both Sidharth and Kiara have resumed their work. Taking to Instagram stories, Kiara shared a boomerang video from a vanity van along with a caption, 'Back at Work'. In the video, she can be seen winking through a mirror in her hand while getting her hair done. She looked gorgeous in the duo makeup look.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'. She will also be seen in 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. 'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Sidharth will last seen in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna. The film streamed on Netflix on January 20. Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani, which will hit the theatres on July 7. He also has an upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which will stream on Prime Video.

Recently, on the occasion of her mom Genevieve's birthday, Kiara treated fans to her candid moments spent with her mother at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. From a picture from her D-Day to the haldi ceremony and sangeet ceremony, the birthday post includes all the adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo.

The pictures clearly show that Kiara is a carbon copy of her mother.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023 and their pictures and video trended on the internet for several days.