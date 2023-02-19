Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable in Unseen Clicks From Their Wedding Reception

New Delhi: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their dreamy wedding is currently the talk of the town and their pictures are surfacing all over the internet. The lovebirds recently tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and then hosted a grand star-studded reception party in Mumbai. Now, their unseen clicks from the ceremony are going viral on social media and fans are in awe.

Days after their wedding reception, a series of unseen clicks of the newlywed couple have now surfaced online from the reception night. The celebrity designer who was the man behind the couple's dreamy outfits, Manish Malhotra took the pictures on Instagram and wrote a heart-touching note. "The STUNNERS @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra in timeless class black and white at their wedding celebration party with friends in Mumbai. While he (Sidharth) shimmers in self-black sparkle she (Kiara) shimmers with exquisite diamonds and emeralds; styling them and designing their wardrobe for this very beautiful couple, I love very much for the wonderful human beings that they are has been one of the most memorable journeys for all of us," it read.

Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara`s jewellery, however, stole the show! Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown. Kiara kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup.

For the wedding ceremony, Kiara donned a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing Roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes.

The new bride chose diamond jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look with Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for `Shershaah`, which was released in 2021.