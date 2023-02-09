topStoriesenglish2571345
SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Newlyweds Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Shake a Leg on Dhol Beats Before Entering Actor's Delhi Home

The couple were welcomed with high-power dhol beats as they danced outside before making an entry into the brightly-lit house.

New Delhi: Newly-weds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani received a warm welcome at his home in Defence Colony here on Wednesday late evening after returning from their wedding held in Jaisalmer.

The couple was welcomed with high-power dhol beats as they danced outside before making an entry into the brightly-lit house.

A video of Sidharth and Kiara dancing with their friends and family at the gate is doing the rounds on social media.

The 'Shershaah' actors were twinning in red as they arrived in Delhi for the wedding reception.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with only family members and close industry friends in attendance.

