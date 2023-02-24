Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo And Kumar Varun Host Lavish Wedding Reception For Family, Close Friends

New Delhi: Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and her husband Kumar Varun threw a bash for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai after tying the knot on Thursday morning. Kumar Varun is a comedian by profession.

Maanvi is best known for her role in the Amazon Prime series `Four More Shots Please`. She also played pivotal characters in TVF productions like `Pitchers`, `Tripling`. For the reception, the actor chose a hot pink coloured lehenga. The modern bride sported a black wristwatch with ease. Kumar was dressed in a black suit.

Among the guests, Sayani Gupta attended the bash. For the unversed, Sayani acted with Maanvi in the series `Four More Shots Please`. The girl gang of the series (Kirti Kulhari, Bani J) share a good rapport among themselves.

Maanvi took to Instagram on Thursday to post her wedding pictures with a caption, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You`ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

In January this year, Maanvi had shared news of her engagement. Sharing a picture of herself showing off her ring, she wrote, "So this happened #Engaged."

If reports are to be believed, Maanvi and Kumar Varun met through common friends and started dating about a year ago.