Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar share a passionate kiss at their cake-cutting ceremony - Watch

New Delhi: The happy bride and groom Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar looked absolutely smitten by each other as they enjoyed their cake-cutting ceremony in Goa's plush Hilton resort. An inside video of the couple has hit the internet.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar can be seen sharing a passionate kiss as they cut a huge three-tier cake. Actor friend Arjun Bijlani can be seen cheering them up too. The video has been shared by the Instant Bollywood Instagram page. Take a look here:

After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect.

As per reports, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker.

Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Congratulations to the couple!