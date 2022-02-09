हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Kashmir honeymoon is all about ‘snow’ and 'pahado ki Maggi'

Newly married bride Mouni Roy is having one of the best times of her life with her husband Suraj Nambiar as the duo are currently in Kashmir for their honeymoon.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni is making sure to give a treat to her taste buds while vacationing with husband in Kashmir.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On Wednesday, Mouni took to Instagram and dropped a string of images from her honeymoon amid snow-capped mountains. She also dropped a picture of a bowl filled with delicious Maggi.

"Nonstop snowing, Also on the mountains... Maggie Maggie Maggie," she captioned the post.

Mouni's honeymoon pictures have garnered several comments from the social media users.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

"I love pahado ki maggie," a netizen commented.

"Maggie tastes better when you are surrounded by hills," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others. 

 

Tags:
Mouni Roysuraj nambiarKashmir honeymoonsnowfallMagginewlywed couple
