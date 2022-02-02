Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's sizzling dance by the pool at wedding is awwdorable - Watch inside video

New Delhi: The gorgeous newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar ruled social media for days - all thanks to their amazing wedding album and videos. Now, days after the gala festivity, Naagin star Mouni took to her Instagram and dropped an inside video of the smouldering pool party.

In the video, new bride Mouni and groom Suraj can be seen performing a sizzling dance number by the pool while guests cheer the couple. In what looks like a fun pool party after the wedding ceremony has several familiar faces enjoy the bash including Mandira Bedi, Meet Bros' Manmeet Singh and his wife among others.

Mouni Roy captioned: My bunch of FOOLS

After solemnising their wedding as per Malayali rituals, Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. Mouni married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa's Hilton resort on January 27, 2022.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly.

He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.