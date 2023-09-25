trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667122
NewsLifestylePeople
PARINEETI CHOPRA WEDDING LIVE

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Arrive In Delhi, Couple Looks Dashing In Bright Ethnicwear - Watch

On decked up for the reception, Parineeti and Raghav have arrived in Delhi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace
  • It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Arrive In Delhi, Couple Looks Dashing In Bright Ethnicwear - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The fever of Ragneeti's wedding continues! Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have arrived in New Delhi. Parineeti was seen wearing an elegant yellow suit while Raghav Chadha beamed with happiness in ethnicwear as well. The couple happily posed for the paps and fans. This morning, the couple were seen together coming out of their wedding venue in Udaipur on Monday. 

In the morning, while leaving from Udaipur, the lovely couple smiled while posing for the camera. They looked gorgeous together. While Parineeti wore a poncho-style pink-coloured top with denim, Raghav opted for a white shirt and trousers. Their casual and chic look grabbed the eyeballs. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. 

The wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace.  It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence at the starry wedding.

The couple got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue along with Akshay Kumar in her kitty. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train