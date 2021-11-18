Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa can't stop blushing as paps call her 'bhabhi ji', video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Dressed in a stunning red saree with noodle strap blouse, new bride Patralekhaa looked ravishing as she touch base in Mumbai along with hubby Rajkummar Rao. The newlyweds are back from Chandigarh where the wedding festivities took place.

Last night paps on duty clicked the gorgeous couple who happily posed for the shutterbugs as they made their first public appearance after marriage. Raj was seen in an all-white attire while Patralekhaa in red hot saree. A video of the duo smiling and blushing as one of the paps called the actress 'bhabhi ji' has gone viral. Take a look here:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021 (Monday) in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance. The duo shared their stunning pictures as groom and bride, announcing their wedding on social media.

Raj donned dapper in a black tux and Patralekhaa turned into a Sabyasachi bride with an offwhite-golden silk saree and exquisite jewellery, looking gorgeous on her D-day.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had starred opposite each other in Hansal Mehta’s, Citylights. The two have also worked together for the web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Patralekhaa in an interview with Humans of Bombay had revealed that for Rajkummar it was love at first sight. He saw her in an ad film and thought of marrying her. She also revealed how big of a romantic the acclaimed actor is.