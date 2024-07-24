Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Celebrate One Month Wedding Anniversary, Share Pool Pics

Mumbai: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines. On Tuesday, the 'Double XL' actor dropped adorable pictures from their honeymoon to the Philippines on Instagram.

Along with the post, Sonakshi penned a long note where she expressed gratitude for learning about wellness for themselves and experiencing how life changes after following routine life.

She wrote, "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!! This is not an ad, and no one asked us to post but i cant help but share the awesomeness of @thefarmatsanbenito in the Phillippines. In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new."

"Thanks to our amazing friends @nirvanachaudhary, @_rahulchaudhary_ and @varun.chaudhary for making sure we have this life-changing experience and thanks to all the amazing people who made our stay so comfortable - Preet, Raoul, Dr. Jocelyn, Steffi, Cleo, the detox man Jun and our main two - EJ and Nikka. We cant wait to see you all again," she concluded.

Fans showered love and blessings to the couple in the comment section. A user wrote "God bless!" while another one commented, "mashallah".

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be out on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.