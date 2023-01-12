Nia Sharma burns internet, flaunts her dance moves in black cut-out swimsuit on beach

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Nia Sharma often turns up the heat with with her photos and videos. One of the hottest actors from the television industry, thr 37-year-old enjoys immense popularity on social media. She loves flaunting her perfectly toned body and has several times proved that age is just a number for her.

Nia, who was recently in Goa along with her friends, left the internet burning again after she dropped a sensous video of her dancing at a beach. The 'Jamai Raja' actor looked extremely ravishing in the black cut-out swimsuit that was the perfect choice for a beach outing. She is seen performing some sensual dance moves along with Shivani Patel in the video. She captioned the video writing, "Finding our feet in the wet sand.. ️#oceanbabies@mr.tarunraj". Netizens were left gasping for breath as they dropped adorable comments and emojis on her post.

Nia, who enjoys massive fandom on social media, recently dropped some glimpses from her Goa vacation. In a video, the actor can be seen sitting on the beach dressed in a beautiful white outfit. The actress can be seen flaunting her perfect body as she enjoys the waves. Captioning her post she wrote, 'going with the flow'.

In another photo, she is seen dressed in a bright pink beachwear while she enjoyed a cruise ride with her friends. Nia is hotness personified in this sexy pink outfit as she strikes a candid pose on the boat.

She also dropped a few pictures of her in a black bikini set.

Nia Sharma is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances.

Nia made her TV debut in 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010. She became a household name with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Naagin'. Nia won the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made' In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She was also seen on Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest.