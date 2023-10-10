Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Bold Backless Gown, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently dropped a new video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a plunging green outfit and fans are in love.

In the now-viral video, Nia can be seen roaming around on the 154th floor of Dubai's Burj Khalifa. She revealed the same in her caption as she wrote, "When a random trip looks like this…154th Floor…" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Sexy lady on the top of Burj Khalifa," "Nia mam looks stunning in her outfits! She has an amazing sense of style," added another.

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do.

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.