Nia Sharma Gets Trolled For Wearing A Revealing Swimsuit At Her Beach Vacation, Netizens Make Nasty Comments

Mumbai: Nia Sharma often gets trolled for wearing the outfits of her choice. And once again television actress is facing social media bring for wearing a revealing swimsuit for her beach vacation. Nia shared several pictures and videos from her vacation and the actress is getting trolled for the same as the trollers call her out for promoting shameless through her dress.

Nia hasn't faced trolling for the first time, earlier too she faced the wrath of the trollers for her outfits but the actress gives a damn about the trolling.

Check out the post of Nia Sharma getting trolled for sharing her pictures at her beach vacation.

Nia was seen wearing a neon black less swimsuit and enjoying the beach vacation with her female friend. As Nia shared the post, several trollers came to troll the actress. One user said," Normalising being naked is what these guys are doing". Another user said," Besharmi ki hadd paar kar di". One more user said, "Achchi bhi toh nahi lag rahi hai zara bhi".

Lately, Nia made headlines for entering Bigg Boss 16 but it was just a publicity gimmick.