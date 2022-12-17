Nia Sharma heads out in a high-waist black sheer mesh leggings and white crop top paired with high heels - Watch

New Delhi: Television's famous actress Nia Sharma headed out for catching up with her friends at night and looked fab in her glam avatar. She wore high-waist black sheer mesh leggings and white crop top and paired it with high heels. She posed for the paps and her videos went viral on social media.

Nia looked stunning in her OOTD. Naagin actress recently was in news for her satin blue backless dress. Take a look at the video here:

She is quite popular on social media and enjoys 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where fans loved her performances.

Nia made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.