Nia Sharma Mercilessly Trolled For Wearing Bold Backless Outfit, Netizens Say 'Dupatte Ki Dress Bana Li'

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She has a fan following of millions and each and every post of the actress take over the internet. Nia's pictures grab the attention within minutes of the post. Recently, she was snapped at the birthday party of her friend and was brutally trolled for her outfit. The actress was seen wearing a revealing backless outfit and it did not land well amongst the netizens.

Nia stepped out in a backless top that was falling like a dupatta from the front. The actress paired it with a red mini-skirt. At the back, it was very clearly visible that the whole outfit was held by a thin string. Nia opted for a nude make-up look and a ponytail. Trolls did not hold back as the video was released, one wrote, "Sab urfi se inspire ho gaye hai," another one commented, "Inlogo ko time nhi lagta hoga kapra pehne me kaise v lapet lo beta" "Dupatte ko kapda bna liya isne," added a third one.

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices as well but it has never stopped her from being the boss babe that she is.

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.