Nia Sharma raises mercury at a Mumbai bar, grooves on ‘Do Ghoont’ in sexy white crop top and black shorts - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is known for her sultry looks. The ‘Jamia Raja 2.0’ actress recently raised the hotness bar with her dance at a Mumbai bar on the song ‘Do Ghoont’, which was released recently and features her in the music video.

Nia took to Instagram to share the video of herself grooving on ‘Do Ghoot’ at the bar in a lacy white crop top and black hot pants. The ‘Naagin 5’ actress also wore knee-high white boots and added umph to her look by wearing a belly stud.

“Still with numb legs …only wishing the night had not ended #DoGhoont @saregama_official Thank for for this special nightttttt ….. and the cheering voices,” Nia captioned her post.

The actress fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. The 30 years old friends from the industry also reacted on the video post. “RockstaaaaaaaaR,” commented actor Vineeta Raina, whereas actor Shantanu Maheshwari commented, “Oye hoeeee”.

‘Do Ghoont’ has garnered more than 7 million views in a week from its release on September 6. The song is produced by ‘Saregama Music’ and is sung by Shruti Rane.

Nia, who has been busy promoting her latest music video, was last in Karan Johar’s hosted Bigg Boss OTT where she entered the house for a day as ‘Boss Lady’.