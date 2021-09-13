हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma raises mercury at a Mumbai bar, grooves on ‘Do Ghoont’ in sexy white crop top and black shorts - Watch

Nia Sharma 'Do Ghoont' music video garners more than 8 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Shruti Rane.

Nia Sharma raises mercury at a Mumbai bar, grooves on ‘Do Ghoont’ in sexy white crop top and black shorts - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is known for her sultry looks. The ‘Jamia Raja 2.0’ actress recently raised the hotness bar with her dance at a Mumbai bar on the song ‘Do Ghoont’, which was released recently and features her in the music video.

Nia took to Instagram to share the video of herself grooving on ‘Do Ghoot’ at the bar in a lacy white crop top and black hot pants. The ‘Naagin 5’ actress also wore knee-high white boots and added umph to her look by wearing a belly stud.

“Still with numb legs …only wishing the night had not ended #DoGhoont @saregama_official Thank for for this special nightttttt ….. and the cheering voices,” Nia captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The actress fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. The 30 years old friends from the industry also reacted on the video post. “RockstaaaaaaaaR,” commented actor Vineeta Raina, whereas actor Shantanu Maheshwari commented, “Oye hoeeee”.

‘Do Ghoont’ has garnered more than 7 million views in a week from its release on September 6. The song is produced by ‘Saregama Music’ and is sung by Shruti Rane.

Nia, who has been busy promoting her latest music video, was last in Karan Johar’s hosted Bigg Boss OTT where she entered the house for a day as ‘Boss Lady’.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia SharmaNia Sharma dancingDo GhoontNia Sharma sexy photosnia sharma hot dance
Next
Story

You wanted gossip: Priyanka Chopra reacts to reviews stating 'she didn't speak truth' in her book

Must Watch

PT1M30S

West Bengal: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination against Mamata Banerjee