trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685021
NewsLifestylePeople
NIA SHARMA

Nia Sharma Sets Internet On Fire In Neon Backless Gown From Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The actress is seen dressed up in a stunning neon backless strappy gown, and continues slaying the style game. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nia Sharma Sets Internet On Fire In Neon Backless Gown From Dubai's Burj Khalifa

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Nia Sharma of 'Jamai Raja' fame is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently dropped sultry pictures and videos in a backless racy dress dropping millions of jaws. 

Setting the internet on fire once again with her bold look, Nia shared a series of her sizzling photos flaunting her fashion game from Dubai. The actress has been making the most of her time as she has been holidating in Dubai currently. 

Nia wrote in the captioned post, "Nothing! Was Just chillin’ at the top of the world (Burjkhalifa…. 154th floor)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The actress is seen dressed up in a stunning neon backless strappy gown, and continues slaying the style game. Nia, who often hits the headlines for her bold and striking clothes, once again proved why she is the trendsetter in the industry 

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma made her television debut in 2010 with 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha'. She rose to fame with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'. The show also starred Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon in key roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia also gained immense appreciation for her show 'Jamai Raja' in which she starred opposite Ravi Dubey. She also took part in reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?