NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Nia Sharma of 'Jamai Raja' fame is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently dropped sultry pictures and videos in a backless racy dress dropping millions of jaws.

Setting the internet on fire once again with her bold look, Nia shared a series of her sizzling photos flaunting her fashion game from Dubai. The actress has been making the most of her time as she has been holidating in Dubai currently.

Nia wrote in the captioned post, "Nothing! Was Just chillin’ at the top of the world (Burjkhalifa…. 154th floor)."

The actress is seen dressed up in a stunning neon backless strappy gown, and continues slaying the style game. Nia, who often hits the headlines for her bold and striking clothes, once again proved why she is the trendsetter in the industry

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do.

Nia Sharma made her television debut in 2010 with 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha'. She rose to fame with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'. The show also starred Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon in key roles.

Nia also gained immense appreciation for her show 'Jamai Raja' in which she starred opposite Ravi Dubey. She also took part in reality shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.