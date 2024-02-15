Nia Sharma Sizzles In Pink Bralette, Mini Skirt As She Enjoys Her Vacation: Watch

New Delhi: Nia Sharma is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She has a strong social media game and she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is often seen flaunting her perfect curves in bold outfits and yet again, she has taken over the internet with her new post.

Nia can be seen enjoying her vacation in a racy bold outfit. The actress paired a halter-neck bralette with a mini skirt while she enjoyed her vacation. The actress opted for a subtle makeup look with the outfit and dropped the video on Instagram writing, "When they ask.. aapko pyaar nahi hua kabhi. #happyvalentinesday though" Nia added 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' song in the background of the video.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Netizens are in love with the actress' pink look on Valentine's Day, "Always Slaying," one wrote, "Beautiful," commented another one. A third one wrote, "Such a cutie."

Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet.

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do.

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.