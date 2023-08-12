Nia Sharma Slays The Sun-Kissed Look In Bold Nude Outfit, Netizens Tease Her For Wearing Different Footwear

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently dropped a series of pictures on Instagram in a bold nude outfit and fans are in love.

Nia can be seen flaunting her bombshell body in a bundle of sun-kissed pictures looking all things glamorous in an all-nude ensemble. Nia donned a nude crop top with a plunging neckline. She kept her wavy locks loose and paired the look with a nude mini-skirt.

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One wrote, "So pretty" "Gorgeous," added another. A third one commented, "how beautiful you are, the Lord guards you from the eyes of the envious" Also, many of the netizens noticed that the actress is wearing different pair of footwear. "Chappal Alag alag hai mam," wrote one, "Mam chppl ka pair nhi milra tha to phle pair dhundh lete," commented another one.

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do.

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.