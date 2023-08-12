trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647953
NewsLifestylePeople
NIA SHARMA

Nia Sharma Slays The Sun-Kissed Look In Bold Nude Outfit, Netizens Tease Her For Wearing Different Footwear

Nia can be seen flaunting her bombshell body in a bundle of sun-kissed pictures looking all things glamorous in an all-nude ensemble.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nia Sharma Slays The Sun-Kissed Look In Bold Nude Outfit, Netizens Tease Her For Wearing Different Footwear Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently dropped a series of pictures on Instagram in a bold nude outfit and fans are in love. 

Nia can be seen flaunting her bombshell body in a bundle of sun-kissed pictures looking all things glamorous in an all-nude ensemble. Nia donned a nude crop top with a plunging neckline. She kept her wavy locks loose and paired the look with a nude mini-skirt. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One wrote, "So pretty" "Gorgeous," added another. A third one commented, "how beautiful you are, the Lord guards you from the eyes of the envious" Also, many of the netizens noticed that the actress is wearing different pair of footwear. "Chappal Alag alag hai mam," wrote one, "Mam chppl ka pair nhi milra tha to phle pair dhundh lete," commented another one. 

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train