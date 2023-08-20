trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651356
Nia Sharma Stuns In Silver Thigh High Slit Dress, Actress Flaunts Her Curves In Plunging Gown

In the latest video, Nia can be seen wearing a white colour thigh-high slit dress. She has applied subtle makeup and is looking beautiful.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nia Sharma Stuns In Silver Thigh High Slit Dress, Actress Flaunts Her Curves In Plunging Gown Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Jamai Raja' fame Nia Sharma is known to raise mercury on the internet with her 'Oh, So Hot' posts. The girl often steals the spotlight with her insanely bold looks. She has a fan following of millions, and every post of the actress takes over the internet. The actress recently dropped a video in a racy white dress with a plunging neckline and fans are in love. 

In the latest video, Nia can be seen wearing a white colour thigh-high slit dress. She has applied subtle makeup and is looking beautiful, in the caption she wrote, "Something I truly enjoy is Dressing up! Serving few looks from The video Soul (From honey3.0)" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One of the fans wrote, 'Beautiful, Gorgeous, Stunning, Hot Angel Sub Fike Hai Apke Samne Mere Liye To Your Most Beautiful Girl In Word.' 'Stunning gorgeous an absolute angel fabulous beauty as always keep inspiring and keep doing great work,' another wrote. 'NS Boss lady @niasharma90 so proud of you Nia, always & forever,' another one wrote. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The actress receives a lot of love for breaking stereotypes, she has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and her style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. She is often trolled for her outfit choices but it has never stopped the actress from doing what she loves to do. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia became a household name after the show 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She has taken part in many reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' where fans loved her performances. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone. 

