topStoriesenglish2613566
NewsLifestylePeople
NIA SHARMA

Nia Sharma's Hot Dance On Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya Song With Afrobeats Is Worth A Dekko - Watch

Nia Sharma's New Video: Wearing a black sports bralette and tights, Nia Sharma looked ravishing. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nia Sharma's Hot Dance On Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya Song With Afrobeats Is Worth A Dekko - Watch

New Delhi: Television star Nia Sharma's love for dancing is known to all. She recently took to Instagram and dropped a dance video of hers grooving to Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan's famous Chaiyya Chaiyya song from Dil Se. Nia and her dancing partner Harsh Kumar can be seen twinning black comfort wear and moving smoothly to the track mixed with Afrobeats. 

Nia Sharma wrote in the caption of her post: Chaiyya Chaiyya With Afrobeats and stuff..DC: @harshkumarofficiall Song: Chaiyya Chaiyya Mix by: @farooqgotaudio Studio: @allthingsstudioind Video by: @vikasgorule #bollywoodreels #harshkumartist #niasharma #chaiyyachaiyya #sukhwindersingh #reels #reelsvideo. The video got her celeb friend Krystal D'Souza all gung-ho as she commented: Mujhe bhi dance sikha de @niasharma90

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Wearing a black sports bralette and tights, Nia Sharma looked ravishing. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where fans loved her performances. 

Nia made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857