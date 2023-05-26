Nia Sharma's Hot Dance On Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya Song With Afrobeats Is Worth A Dekko - Watch

New Delhi: Television star Nia Sharma's love for dancing is known to all. She recently took to Instagram and dropped a dance video of hers grooving to Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan's famous Chaiyya Chaiyya song from Dil Se. Nia and her dancing partner Harsh Kumar can be seen twinning black comfort wear and moving smoothly to the track mixed with Afrobeats.

Nia Sharma wrote in the caption of her post: Chaiyya Chaiyya With Afrobeats and stuff..DC: @harshkumarofficiall Song: Chaiyya Chaiyya Mix by: @farooqgotaudio Studio: @allthingsstudioind Video by: @vikasgorule #bollywoodreels #harshkumartist #niasharma #chaiyyachaiyya #sukhwindersingh #reels #reelsvideo. The video got her celeb friend Krystal D'Souza all gung-ho as she commented: Mujhe bhi dance sikha de @niasharma90

Wearing a black sports bralette and tights, Nia Sharma looked ravishing. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a 7.7 million fan base on Instagram alone.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where fans loved her performances.

Nia made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.