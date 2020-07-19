Nick Jonas' adorable birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra will melt the coldest of hearts

New Delhi: First, let us thank Nick Jonas for sharing this wonderful photo! He chose the best picture to wish wife Priyanka Chopra on her birthday and will make you go wow. Priyanka turned 38 on Saturday and for her, Nick gift-wrapped his birthday wish by saying, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday, beautiful."

The picture shows Priyanka sitting on Nick's lap and the couple looks at each other adorably. The actress looks ravishing in a yellow dress while the singer pulled off a casual look.

Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with Nick Jonas:

Isn't it a lovely photo?

Priyanka and Nick are currently in the US. Priyanka keeps shuttling between India and the US for work. They married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger' along with Rajkummar Rao.