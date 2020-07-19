हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas' adorable birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra will melt the coldest of hearts

Priyanka turned 38 on Saturday and for her, Nick gift-wrapped his birthday wish like this.

Nick Jonas&#039; adorable birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra will melt the coldest of hearts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nickjonas

New Delhi: First, let us thank Nick Jonas for sharing this wonderful photo! He chose the best picture to wish wife Priyanka Chopra on her birthday and will make you go wow. Priyanka turned 38 on Saturday and for her, Nick gift-wrapped his birthday wish by saying, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday, beautiful."

The picture shows Priyanka sitting on Nick's lap and the couple looks at each other adorably. The actress looks ravishing in a yellow dress while the singer pulled off a casual look. 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with Nick Jonas:

Isn't it a lovely photo?

Priyanka and Nick are currently in the US. Priyanka keeps shuttling between India and the US for work. They married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur. 

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger' along with Rajkummar Rao.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka nickPriyanka Chopra birthday
Next
Story

Coronavirus positive Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, expresses gratitude to well-wishers
  • 10,77,618Confirmed
  • 26,816Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M8S

Delhi: Bus on Minto Road drowned due to heavy rains, passengers evacuated