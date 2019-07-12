Nick Jonas features in Priyanka Chopra's birthday-special post for brother Siddharth

New Delhi: On Friday, actress Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable birthday wish for her brother Siddharth, but not with a picture of them together. To wish Siddharth, a restauranteur, on his 30th birthday, Priyanka shared a photo of the birthday boy with her husband Nick Jonas and wrote, "Happy big 30, Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I’m so proud of you." She also added the hashtag #bestbrotherever with a heart emoticon.

The picture is from Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony held in Jodhpur in December, a day prior to their wedding.

Priyanka and Siddharth's mother Madhu Chopra also posted some early birthday wishes for her son.

Siddharth featured in headlined some months ago for calling-off his engagement to Ishita Kumar. Media reports said that the decision was mutual. The engagement was held in February in Delhi and Priyanka and Nick has flown to the capital from the US to attend the ceremony. However, a few days later, it was called-off.

On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her Hindi film 'The Sky Is Pink'. She also has some Hollywood projects lined-up.