close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka CHopra Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas features in Priyanka Chopra's birthday-special post for brother Siddharth

The picture is from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sangeet ceremony held in Jodhpur in December, a day prior to their wedding.

Nick Jonas features in Priyanka Chopra&#039;s birthday-special post for brother Siddharth
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

New Delhi: On Friday, actress Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable birthday wish for her brother Siddharth, but not with a picture of them together. To wish Siddharth, a restauranteur, on his 30th birthday, Priyanka shared a photo of the birthday boy with her husband Nick Jonas and wrote, "Happy big 30, Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I’m so proud of you." She also added the hashtag #bestbrotherever with a heart emoticon. 

The picture is from Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony held in Jodhpur in December, a day prior to their wedding.

Take a look at the picture here:

Priyanka and Siddharth's mother Madhu Chopra also posted some early birthday wishes for her son. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday bumps ... coming up on 12th

A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Whew!!! MA baby.

A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) on

Siddharth featured in headlined some months ago for calling-off his engagement to Ishita Kumar. Media reports said that the decision was mutual. The engagement was held in February in Delhi and Priyanka and Nick has flown to the capital from the US to attend the ceremony. However, a few days later, it was called-off.

On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her Hindi film 'The Sky Is Pink'. She also has some Hollywood projects lined-up. 

Tags:
Priyanka CHopra Nick Jonaspriyanka chopra siddharth choprapriyanka nick
Next
Story

Disha Patani looks uber chic in an outfit with a plunging neckline—Pics

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa