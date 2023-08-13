trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648636
NewsLifestylePeople
NICK JONAS

Nick Jonas Looks Back At An Awkward Moment In His Wedding Ceremony With Priyanka Chopra

The Hollywood-Bollywood star told British Vogue magazine: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure."

Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 06:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Nick Jonas Looks Back At An Awkward Moment In His Wedding Ceremony With Priyanka Chopra Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Nick Jonas spoke about a particularly difficult moment during his wedding with Priyanka Chopra back in 2018. He recalled how the ceremony, which was performed the traditional Indian way, was unfamiliar to him and thus a bit of a cultural shock.

"There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other," Nick said, talking to People magazine, as reported by Aceshowbiz.

"They try to be the first to put the garland on the other," Nick continued. "And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

While it was a bit awkward for him due to his unfamiliarity with Indian weddings, it did not stop him from going ahead with the marriage. He went on to say that he loved the ceremony as it was both something different and beautiful.

Nick described the ceremony, as a "great way for the families to all connect. It's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game. But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who had previously described Nick as "a wise man beyond his years," went on to praise the pop star for helping her in overcoming her own insecurities due to their age difference and different backgrounds.

The Hollywood-Bollywood star told British Vogue magazine: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people."

Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have enjoyed a spree of great success since their marriage, gaining a lot of attention and being called one of the best celebrity couples on social media. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train