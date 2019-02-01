हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas shares pic with wife Priyanka Chopra; caption will leave you in splits

Nick joked about the number of wedding receptions that he and his wife organized for their friends.

Nick Jonas shares pic with wife Priyanka Chopra; caption will leave you in splits
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dreamy wedding took the internet by storm in December 2018. The couple entered matrimony on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nick and Priyanka are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and their pics and videos often go viral.

On Friday, Nick took to Instagram and shared a cutesy click with his wife but it is the hilarious caption that has our attention!

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The caption is, “Walking into wedding reception 100047 like... Haha just kidding. So happy to celebrate our friends @armiehammer and @elizabethchambers and the amazing work they have done with @learninglabventures”

Yep, Nick joked about the number of wedding receptions that he and his wife organized for their friends.

The couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after, they hosted their second reception in Mumbai which saw all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

More recently, the couple hosted their third wedding reception in North Carolina at Jonas' family restaurant. The event was a family affair and was hosted by Nick's parents, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Jonas. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
