Washington: Nick Jonas recently opened up on his experience of becoming a ‘dad’ and how he celebrated Priyanka’s first Mother’s Day. Appearing on the ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, Jimmy congratulated Nick on becoming a father and asked him what it is like to be a ‘dad.’ Talking about his daughter Malti, he said, "Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift!"

When Jimmy asked Nick if people have been advising them on taking care of the baby, he said, "Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn't know they had."

Jimmy also asked Nick about his brothers’ reaction to the same. To which he said, "Amazing. They got kids of their own--the two older ones-- and Franklin, the youngest, he's 21 now, can you believe that? He's the favourite uncle of all, by far. Maybe because he is closest to their age."

Nick further shared how they celebrated the family's first Mother's Day in the presence of newly turned mom Priyanka. Revealing the `little thing` he had in plan for Priyanka, he said, "It was her first one, so did a little thing at the house. I got her a citrus tree that I`m going to plant this week."

Jimmy further asked if the citrus tree held any significance. To which he said, "New life, new things and the beauty of citrus trees."

Nick also went on to talk about his love for Bollywood and also revealed his easy-to-go dance move.

"My wife Priyanka, she is Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music coz I find it is the easiest to dance to. I could just (pumps his arms) do this move all the time, whether I am sitting or standing and it works," he said.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their child Malti through surrogacy, to which Priyanka later shared a note on Instagram with a picture of the family.

A part of her post read, "On this Mother`s Day we can`t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we`ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family`s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

While it is unclear why the couple chose the name Malti (which could be related to Priyanka’s mother's name), the Sanksrit derivation of the term means ‘small fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight.’