Nick Jonas wins hearts with ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ twist in his 2022 recap video, netizens hail ‘National Jiju ki song choice’

New Delhi: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most adored couples in the world. Just as 2022 was about to end, Nick looked back and expressed his gratitude for the year with an adorable reel. In the recap video, Nick shared a a clip of their Holi celebrations at their Los Angeles mansion, a video of Priyanka dancing on the beach during her 40th birthday celebrations in Mexico, him playing golf, an unseen photo of Nick carrying Malti in his arms, along with other memorable events.

However, what fans particularly adored was his song of his choice for the reel. He used ‘Raataan Lambiyaan’ song from Shershaah which was hailed by the fans. “National Jiju ki song choice,” a fan commented. “Love the Bollywood music in the background. Love him for embracing the Indian culture,” added another fan.

See the reel shared by Nick Jonas

2022 has been a fruitful year for Nick and Priyanka as they welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January this year via surrogacy. Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa.` `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors around the end of this year and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.