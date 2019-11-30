Nicole Kidman: Motherhood is a journey

Los Angeles: Actress Nicole Kidman says she has always tried to view "motherhood as a journey", and always remember that "love is enough".

In an interview to Tatler magazine, Kidman spoke candidly about raising her children and how she had to rally after her father died despite being beyond shattered, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kidman adopted Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with former husband Tom Cruise and is also a mother to daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight, with husband Keith Urban.

"I think it's (motherhood) just a journey. And the first thing is there's no right and wrong. There's just different children. I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said to me, 'Every child is given some adversity. Where you're born. What you're up against. Your parents get divorced. There's always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough'. I always try to think that. The love is enough," said the "Big Little Lies" star.

The actress also opened up about the loss of her father, Antony Kidman, in 2014.

"My three-year-old said, 'But you're not going to be sad like this tomorrow, are you?' That's when you realise, you know, you have to be 'Ok'. Because they need to know that they're safe, that their mother isn't going to fall apart. Inside? I was beyond shattered. But I had to rally," she recalled.

Kidman added that going through grief has changed her outlook on life.

"I jumped in to life. Let's go on a plane. Let's try things. Let's go for it. Because who knows, right? I was never going to do theatre again. I didn't think my heart could handle the adrenaline and the fear," she said.