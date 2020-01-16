Nikhil Nanda, Navya, Agastya and Abhishek Bachchan immerse Ritu Nanda's ashes in holy Ganga - In Pics

New Delhi: The late legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda breathed her last on January 14, 2020 (Tuesday morning). She was battling cancer for about 7 long years. Ritu Nanda was 71.

She was sister to Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor. Ritu Nanda was married to business tycoon and industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018 after a brief illness. He was 76.

They have two children - Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.

Son Nikhil Nanda, along with kids Navya Naveli and Agastya reached Haridwar on January 16 for immersing the ashes of mother Ritu Nanda in the holy Ganga river. The Nanda family was accompanied by actor Abhishek Bachchan.

The Nandas and Abhishek Bachchan performed the final rituals on the VIP ghats.

Family members also accompanied the Nandas to Haridwar where the rituals were performed today.

Several imminent personalities mourned Ritu Nanda's demise on social media like Lata Mangeshkar, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sonali Bendre amongst various others.

Her last rites were performed on January 14, 2020, in the afternoon at the Lodhi Crematorium, New Delhi.

Several Bollywood faces such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were present at the funeral and paid their last respects.