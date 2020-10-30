Nikita Tomar murder: Sona Mohapatra asks are we supposed to 'navigate' harassment till we are raped or killed?

Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra on Thursday reacted to the shocking incident of college student Nikita Tomar being shot dead in Haryana.

On the news piece that the murder accused Tausif had been harassing Nikita for months, Sona tweeted from her verified account: "To everyone who keeps asking women to 'follow due process', 'lodge a police complaint', shames them, please note #NikitaTomar did all that, did it help? Harassment of all kind is something we are supposed to somehow 'navigate' in the society we live in? Till we are raped/killed."

Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Urmila Matondkar, Meera Chopra, Payal Ghosh and a few others have also expressed shock and grief over the incident.

Actor Ranvir Shorey and lyricist Manoj Muntashir tweeted demanding severe punishment for the culprit.