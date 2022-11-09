Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli averts OOPS moment in a thigh-high slit dress, netizens trolls her saying 'Sukesh se milne ja rahi...' Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, who had been keeping a low profile after her name popped up in a controversy related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, is back at the pap game. Recently, she was spotted in and around the city, happily posing for the shutterbugs. A day back, she was clicked at the airport and while getting out from her car managed to avert an oops moment.

Nikki Tamboli wore a dress with a thigh-high slit and smartly avoided an embarrassing moment as she stepped out from her car. She posed for the paps on duty and headed for her destination. Meanwhile, netizens trolled her for 'going under the knife' and also on recent conman controversy. One user wrote: "Has she also gone under the knife...looks different", another one commented: "Sukesh se milne ja rahi"

For the unversed, probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has found that four models/actresses met him in Tihar Jail and were given money and expensive gifts, sources told IANS. According to the sources, "Big Boss" fame Nikki Tamboli, "Bade Achche Lagte Hai" fame Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrashekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of southern film industry.

A source said that Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested later, had facilitated their meetings with Chandrashekhar. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, as he tried to extort money from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as an official from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail, as per ANI.