Nikki Tamboli Breaks Her Silence On Online Trolling, Says 'Comparing Me With Adult Film Stars Is Insult To Them'

Online trolling is the new trend nowadays and Nikki is no stranger to it. She often gets called out for her fashion choices and the actress has finally broken her silence about it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Nikki Tamboli Breaks Her Silence On Online Trolling, Says 'Comparing Me With Adult Film Stars Is Insult To Them' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actress Nikki Tamboli often turns heads with her bold avatar. Her social media handle receives a lot of love as she drops bombshells there and leaves fans gasping for breath. Online trolling is the new trend nowadays and Nikki is no stranger to it. She often gets called out for her fashion choices and the actress has finally broken her silence about it. 

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Nikki said, 'You can call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I’m not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive.'

 

'Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren’t these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level,' she added. 

 

She further said, 'The more you react, the more these trolls try to attack you on a personal level. However, when they realise that this is more of a one-sided thing, someday or the other, they might feel jaded and tired and stop commenting. Either way, it doesn’t stop my rocking life.'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

'It’s important to filter your mind to an extent that you can differentiate between what’s relevant and what doesn’t deserve your heed. Irrespective of what people say, I know I’m here to build my identity and carve out my own niche. I don’t have a filmi background that will help me serve projects on a platter. I’m here to create my own journey and there’s so much to focus on myself that sometimes, even 24 hours in a day is less. I’m not for anything that’s a hindrance to my personal growth and well-being. And this simple thought helps me have keep my mental health sane,' she concluded. 

Nikki became a household name after she participated in the biggest reality show of India, 'Bigg Boss.'

