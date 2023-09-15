Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Killer Hot Curves In Orange Bikini, Leaves Viewers Gasping For Breath

New Delhi: Actress-model and former Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli has once again raised the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. The actress took to social media and dropped a series of photos from her latest sensuous photoshoot, leaving netizens in disbelief. The actress is an absolute treat for her fans in her latest sizzling photos.

Known for her daring and bewitching personality, Nikki is known to hit the headlines for her bold looks. This time, the actress is seen striking some serious, killer poses in a racy orange outfit. The actress is seen wearing orange beachwear and flaunting her hot curves. She shared the photos, writing, "Icons are born not made.” Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Your hotness has no limits.” Recently, she shared a hot video of her flaunting her bombshell body. In the video, Nikki was seen posing in a backless jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline. She was seen striking a series of sensuous poses while looking into the camera. Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, “I’m stuck on you, like blue."

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show 'Sirf Tum' in 2021. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss season 14 which skyrocketed her popularity. The actress often gets trolled on the internet for her bold photos. Nikki Tamboli is not new to the concept of being trolled on social media. But, things crossed the line, when the actor, on her recent pictures she shared on Instagram, received a lot of hate and some even called her a porn star. Not one to take such remarks seriously, the actor insists she's not seeking any external validation.

Referring to these nasty comments in particular, the 26-year-old adds, "Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren't these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level."