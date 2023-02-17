Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold, Drops Sensuous Video in Green Shimmery Ethnic Wear: Watch

NEW DELHI: Actor Nikki Tamboli, who primarily worked in Tamil and Telugu film industry, gained fame after her stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. The actor often scorches temperature on social media with her bold and sensuous photos. A few days back, Nikki had shared her bridal look wearing heavy jewellery and very chic and glamorous bridal couture photoshoot and her photos went viral in no time. On Friday, Nikki took to social media and dropped another urban-glam video of her.



The actor is seen dressed in a ikki Tamboli is seen in a sheer green embellished lehenga and choli. Nikki is seen playing with her tresses as she blink her eye and flaunts a kiss. Take a look at her viral video here:

The actor rules hearts with her bold and straightforward game plan. She is also known to be a fitness freak and often gets papped on her way to pilate session.

Nikki was earlier in the news after a Delhi Police team investigating the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar took her inside the Tihar jail to 'recreate' her alleged meeting with the conman. The police said ever since Chandrasherkar has been jailed, the prison had become a hub of illegal activities that he carried out with the help of jail officials.



The team of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar's central jail number one to 'recreate' their meetings with the 'conman' as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.

