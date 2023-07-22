Nikki Tamboli Goes Topless With Denim Shirt Wrapped Tightly Around Her, Shows Off Her Seductive Side - Watch

New Delhi: Model-actress Nikki Tamboli, who earned fame after her successful stint on Bigg Boss 14 is now an internet sensation as well. Her bold looks, chic photoshoots and unabashed posts often break the hotness meter on social media, leaving fans gasping for breath. In a similar post, Nikki dropped a video of her looking super seductive in a topless avatar.

Nikki Tamboli wrapped a denim shirt around her with cool baggy denim pants. Her sultry expressions in the video are unmissable. She styled her hair tied up in a messy look with full-on glam make-up adding to the hotness quotient.

She is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'. Last she was seen in the adventure reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Nikki was also seen on the show 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and her on-screen chemistry with Pratik Sehajpal was liked by fans.

Sometime back, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

For the unversed, probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has found that four models/actresses met him in Tihar Jail and were given money and expensive gifts, sources told IANS. According to the sources, "Big Boss" fame Nikki Tamboli, "Bade Achche Lagte Hai" fame Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrashekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of southern film industry.