Nikki Tamboli Grabs Eyeballs In Black Low-Waist Skirt, Bralette; Fans Call Her 'Sexiest'

Nikki has often taken over the internet with her sensuous photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. In her new post, Nikki can be seen slaying in a black low-waist skirt and halter neck bralette. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest social media post is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her recent sexy look and fans are now gasping for breath. In the latest post, Nikki puts her curves on display as she slips into a sultry black ensemble.

Nikki has often taken over the internet with her sensuous photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. In her new post, Nikki can be seen slaying in a black low-waist skirt and halter neck bralette. She ditched accessories and opted for minimal makeup to let her outfit take center stage. Nikki kept her locks open and posed sensuously for the shutterbugs. 

Fans have flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One wrote, 'sexiest of all,' another one commented, 'Oh so hot.' Some fans were impressed by her fitness and commented, '@nikki_tamboli please share what you eat in a day session what you do for your fitness plz'

The actress often remains in the news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Last year, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.

