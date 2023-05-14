topStoriesenglish2608073
Nikki Tamboli Grabs Eyeballs In Sizzling Saree With Plunging Blouse, Fans Call Her 'Perfect In Hotness'

Nikki can be seen showing off her hourglass figure while wearing a fitting golden gangra skirt paired with a plunging blouse and a slit dupatta. 

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest social media post is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her sexy saree look and fans are now gasping for breath. In the latest pics, Nikki puts her curves on display as she slips into a traditional outfit for a shoot.

She took the pictures to Instagram and wrote in the caption, 'Be wild but stay soft..' 

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Hey gorgeous,' another one read, 'Why is she so perfect in hotness?' 'Hottie,' added another.

The actress often remains in the news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Last year, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.

