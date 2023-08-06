trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645420
Nikki Tamboli Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath In Plunging White Outfit, Netizens Call Her 'So Sexy'

Nikki dropped new pictures on social media and fans are in love. In the pics, the actress can be seen wearing a plunging white crop top with a long sleeve, she paired it with a thigh-high slit skirt.

Aug 06, 2023

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest social media post is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her recent sexy look and fans are now gasping for breath. In the latest post, Nikki can be seen flaunting her cleavage in a plunging white outfit.

Nikki dropped new pictures on social media and fans are in love. In the pics, the actress can be seen wearing a plunging white crop top with a long sleeve, she paired it with a thigh-high slit skirt. She was seen striking poses on the floor of a studio looking into the camera. In the caption, she wrote, 'Thick thighs, thin patience.'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One commented, 'Haaye garmi,' another fan wrote, 'Woah.' 'So sexy,' a third one commented.

Earlier, she shared stunning pics in a black low-waist skirt and halter-neck bralette. The actress often remains in the news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Last year, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.

