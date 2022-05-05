New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli cannot get over the death of her brother Jatin Tamboli. He died last year due to COVID-19. Jatin already had a compromised immune-system due to other illnesses and was just 29 years old at the time of his death. In a long heart-wrenching note Nikki shared that last year had been toughest for her and unlike what is being said, time has not healed the vacuum that her brother’s demise has caused in her and her family's life.

“The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro! 1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you,” wrote Nikki.

She further added, “A year doesn’t seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it’s still as painful as the first day. No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I’ll never get to hug you again”.

Nikki wrote that she was blessed to have Jatin as her brother and wished him eternal peace.

“Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I’m letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here. A family will never get over losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives. Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed,” she concluded her note.

Various industry friends like Aly Goni, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Sugandha Mishra and others reacted to her post. They sent Nikki love and strength.

Nikki Tamboli made her acting debut with Telugu film ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudo’ in 2019. She rose to fame after featuring in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. The actress also later appeared in Rohit Shetty hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. She has lately featured in a couple of music videos.