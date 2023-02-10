Nikki Tamboli Scorches up Heat, Flaunts her Bold Avatar in Daring Red Blouse, See Video

NEW DELHI: Nikki Tamboli, who primarily worked in Tamil and Telugu film industry, gained fame after her stint in Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. The actor rules hearts with her bold and straightforward game plan. She is also known to be a fitness freak and often gets papped on her way to pilate session. On Thursday, Nikki set the temperature soaring on the internet and stunned her fans with her latest hot look in a traditional look.

Nikki shared a set of pictures donning a traditional ensemble. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a silk saree of pastel green colour with a heavy red border along with golden thread work on it. Nikki gave a twist to her traditional saree look as she teamed it with a red blouse that came with a plunging neckline. The actor accessorised heavy south Indian jewellery and rounded off her look with soft waves. No doubt, Nikki steal the show with her bold look and left her fans asking for more.

Take a look at her latest photos in saree:

Nikki was earlier in the news after a Delhi Police team investigating the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar took her inside the Tihar jail to 'recreate' her alleged meeting with the conman. The police said ever since Chandrasherkar has been jailed, the prison had become a hub of illegal activities that he carried out with the help of jail officials.

The team of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar's central jail number one to 'recreate' their meetings with the 'conman' as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.