Nikki Tamboli Soars Mercury In Yellow Bikini, Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath - Watch

New Delhi: Marathi actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli never fails to charm her fans and followers with her drop-dead gorgeous reels and pictures on social media. The actor often takes to the internet for sharing her bold look on social media, leaving her fans gasping for breath. On Tuesday, Nikki shared another drop-dead stunning look of her, putting her curves on display as she slipped into a sexy yellow bikini.

The sensuous video shows Nikki flaunting her toned figure in the yellow attire. The actor managed to look every bit stunning and her fans were in love with her latest look. She captioned the post writing, "Incase you forget what a bad b!tch looks like…"

Reacting to her latest post, a fan wrote, "Bold and Beautiful."

Another fan wrote, "@nikki_tamboli Raising Temperature in Rainy Season."

The actress often remains in the news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Last year, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.