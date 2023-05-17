Nikki Tamboli's 'Tan Mode Is On' As She Enjoys Pool Time In A Sultry Bikini - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold fashion statements and her latest social media post is doing full justice with the tag. Nikki took the internet by storm with her sexy pool look and fans are stunned. She shared her pictures and videos from the Goa vacation and fans are now gasping for breath.

The 26-year-old actress-model shared the sexy video, filming herself in a stunning colorful bikini as she strikes a series of sultry poses in the pool. "Tanning mode: ON," she wrote in the caption. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One user wrote, 'Hotness' 'Wow, you look so hot!' commented another. 'Always fire " a third one said.

Also, Nikki dropped sizzling pictures from the poolside in a multi-coloured beachwear. In the caption, she wrote, "Take it easy"

Earlier, she took the internet by storm with her sexy saree look where the actress can be seen showing off her hourglass figure while wearing a fitting golden gangra skirt paired with a plunging blouse and a slit dupatta. She took the pictures to Instagram and wrote in the caption, 'Be wild but stay soft..'

The actress often remains in the news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Last year, Nikki's name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was taken to Tihar Jail in Delhi with one more actress to recreate their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts from renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.