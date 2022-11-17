Nilesh Ahuja brings romantic track 'Jitna tujhe chahte hai hum' starring Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora

New Delhi: Nilesh Ahuja is back with another melodious tune on the charts, "Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum," and it will be released soon.

Composer Nilesh Ahuja reveals her experience working in this music video, “It was amazing working on 'Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum'. It's a very melodious and heart-touching song. Raj Barman has sung it very soulfully, and he is an amazing singer. And legendary lyricist Kumaar Paaji has written it very beautifully. Actor Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora are wonderful actors who have been trending for quite some time, but having Vikram Bhatt, sir, direct the music video is what really excites me.”

“One of my favorite songs is 'Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum'. The composition is melodious and soulful, direct from the heart. My previous song, ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’, has been one of the most trending songs with over 1.5 billion views, so I hope this song does well too, as I have tried to create the same essence in this song. I just hope the best for this song. The music of this song is very soulful, so I believe it will be appreciated by the audience. Vikram Bhatt sir has been one of the most ace directors in the country. My experience of working with him has been wonderful,” Nilesh further added.

Zee Music Company Presents ‘Jitna Tujhe Chahte Hai Hum’, starring Jasmin Bhasin and Paras Arora. Sung by Raj Barman, Music by Nilesh Ahuja, and Lyrics by Kumaar. The music video is coming soon on the Zee Music Company Youtube Channel.