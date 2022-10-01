NewsLifestylePeople
NIMRAT KAUR

Nimrat Kaur attends inaugural ceremony of late father Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue

The actress, who most recently appeared opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the critically acclaimed film 'Dasvi,' will next be seen in the movie 'Happy Teachers' Day.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Nimrat Kaur visited Patiala to attend an event
  • The event was dedicated to honour her late father Major Bhupendra Singh
  • She was last seen in the film 'Dasvi'

Trending Photos

Nimrat Kaur attends inaugural ceremony of late father Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue

New Delhi: Nimrat Kaur recently travelled to Patiala to attend the dedication of the statue honouring her late father, Major Bhupendra Singh, in the Patiala Regiment. 

A bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was unveiled in Patiala's 64 Assault Engineer Regiment Heritage Hall in recognition of his contributions to serving his country and motherland.

While Nimrat’s father was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, the actress expressed her joy and said, “It’s a really special moment for us all to be here to honour his memory and partake in this wonderfully noble and incredible gesture by the Indian Army.”

“Patiala is very close to my heart because I have been in Patiala with my parents in two different tenures that my father had his postings there; when I was a little baby, and incidentally we lived in the same house for both our postings and the second time we were all together as a family as after that we lost him in Kashmir where we couldn’t join him. Patiala is also my favourite because I completed my 5th, 6th and 7th standard in a school there and that really laid the foundation where I am today, as extra-curricular activities, dramatics and incredible values were instilled in me as a child,” Nimrat further added.

The actress, who most recently appeared opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the critically acclaimed film 'Dasvi,' will next be seen in the movie 'Happy Teachers' Day.'

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!