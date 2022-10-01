Nimrat Kaur attends inaugural ceremony of late father Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue

New Delhi: Nimrat Kaur recently travelled to Patiala to attend the dedication of the statue honouring her late father, Major Bhupendra Singh, in the Patiala Regiment.

A bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was unveiled in Patiala's 64 Assault Engineer Regiment Heritage Hall in recognition of his contributions to serving his country and motherland.

While Nimrat’s father was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, the actress expressed her joy and said, “It’s a really special moment for us all to be here to honour his memory and partake in this wonderfully noble and incredible gesture by the Indian Army.”

“Patiala is very close to my heart because I have been in Patiala with my parents in two different tenures that my father had his postings there; when I was a little baby, and incidentally we lived in the same house for both our postings and the second time we were all together as a family as after that we lost him in Kashmir where we couldn’t join him. Patiala is also my favourite because I completed my 5th, 6th and 7th standard in a school there and that really laid the foundation where I am today, as extra-curricular activities, dramatics and incredible values were instilled in me as a child,” Nimrat further added.

The actress, who most recently appeared opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the critically acclaimed film 'Dasvi,' will next be seen in the movie 'Happy Teachers' Day.'