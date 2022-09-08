NewsLifestylePeople
The Airlift fame, Nimrat Kaur exuded an elegant frame, not wanting us to miss on her gorgeous dress and her only guilty pleasure indulgence, her classy tote bag from Saint Laurent.

Nimrat Kaur carries a Saint Laurent black tote bag worth whopping Rs 3.65 lakh - See Pics

New Delhi: Actress Nimrat Kaur is known for her power-packed performances and versatile roles. She also has a solid style which has often been noticed on her various outings. Her love for handbags can always be seen when she is spotted at public events. During her recent spotting, the actress was carrying a black sexy tote bag. 

On her latest visit to the Maddock office, Nimrat was looking ravishing in her black piece with her Saint Laurent Tote bag complimenting her elegant look. The bag costs $4500 which is estimated to be a whopping 3.65 lakhs! Got a jaw-drop? It's no surprise that the Bollywood celebs flaunt their classy fashion sense now and then. We keep spotting them indulging in their guilty pleasures.

Coming from B-Town's fashionistas like Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone and others, we definitely get our brows arched by the price tags of their accessories. 

The Airlift fame, Nimrat Kaur exuded an elegant frame, not wanting us to miss on her gorgeous dress and her only guilty pleasure indulgence, her classy tote bag from Saint Laurent, and we can't overlook the price tag. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, she was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. Next, she has a thriller titled Happy Teacher’s Day with Radhika Madan. It went on floors a day back and will hit the screens on Teacher’s Day next year, i.e., September 5, 2023. 

 

