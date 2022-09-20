Nimrat Kaur pens emotional note on 9-year anniversary of ‘The Lunchbox’, remembers Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: Lunchbox is one of those films that fill you up with warm memories when you think about it. The film starred Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan Khan in the lead and has become one of the most loved films of the past decade. September 20 marks the 9-year anniversary of 'The Lunchbox' and on this occasion, actress Nimrat Kaur shared a special memory from the time the movie was released.

The actress says, "The Lunchbox will forever be a film that is close to my heart. It was my first film in a leading role and there were hoardings all over, there was a well-known brand that did one of their signatures takes on the film and that was extremely special for me. I remember we had organized a special screening of the film in Delhi where it was just me, Irrfan, Ritesh Batra and our close family and friends and it is crazy to look back and see how things have changed."

Nimrat also shared a post on her social media with the caption, "The biggest gifts of life are the ones that age better than anything you could imagine. I thank all of you and the universe above for this precious day 9 years ago, when life as I knew it changed forever. Here’s to the perennial love and continued magic #TheLunchbox spins and the immortality of the talent and heart that made it all happen. Thank you"

See the post here -

Producer Karan Johar also commented on her post to celebrate the 9-year anniversary. “Such a special film and you were so magical in it,” he wrote.