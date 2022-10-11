Nimrat Kaur pens heartfelt note on Big B’s birthday, says, ‘Celebrating Mr Amitabh Bachchan's eight awe-inspiring decades...’

New Delhi: On the legendary actor, Shri Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, actress Nimrat Kaur took to social media to pen down a heartwarming note for the iconic actor.

Nimrat Kaur took her Instagram to handle to share a picture of the actor and wrote - "Celebrating Mr Amitabh Bachchan's eight awe-inspiring decades today. Marvelling at the evergreen nature of an entire ecosystem he represents, akin to the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, Kalpavriksh. So grateful to witness and be working in the era that's bookmarked by his life story. Thank you for being who you are Sir. And thank you for being relentlessly extraordinary. Happy Birthday, @amitabhbachchan Sir. #GOAT #HappyBirthdayAmitabh Bachchan #AB80."

See the post

Earlier this year, the legendary actor sent her way a note and a bouquet of flowers as a token of his deep admiration for her performance as Bimla Devi in ‘Dasvi’ calling it exceptional with nuances and gestures, everything.

On recalling that special moment on Big B's birthday, Nimrat expressed -"What a badge of honour it felt like to have received that generous and kind acknowledgement from someone of his stature and virtues. It means a lot to me and I am forever grateful for his blessings. I await sharing screen space with him one day. He really does represent the mythical wish-fulfilling tree that has given us everything. I wish him the greatest health, abundance and happiness on his most special day.”

The actress is currently preparing for Mikhil Musale's Happy Teacher's Day to be released on Teacher’s Day 2023. The film also stars Radhika Madan alongside her.